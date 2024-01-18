Thursday, January 18, 2024

Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Jan 17, 2024

    9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Discussion Session on quot;Combating Malnutrition and Promoting Fair Educationquot; organized by the World Vision Foundation in Lebanon. The event will take place at BDD Main Hall in Beshara Khoury, with the participation of the Ministers of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, along with the Director of the World Food Program, Abdullah Al-Wardat, and the National Director of the Foundation, Hans Pederski.

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting of the Women and Child Committee chaired by Dr. Anaya Ezzeddine. The committee will discuss the proposed law aimed at eliminating discrimination against married women in the Commercial Law.

    11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launch of the quot;Civil Society Dialogue Tablequot; (CSID) by the quot;Greater Lebanon State Gatheringquot; at the Patriarchal Edifice in Bkerki. Speeches will be delivered by Maronite Cardinal Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, former Prime Minister Amin Gemayel, former Minister Ashraf Rifi, MP Adib Abd al-Masih, Mustafa Hani Fakih, Dr. Antoine Msarra, and Hiyam Arslan.

    1:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Solidarity Stand with Prisoners in Israeli Prisons, organized by the Lebanese Palestinian Coordination Body for Prisoners. The event will take place in front of the International Red Cross headquarters in Hamra Street, Beirut.

