Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Russian Cops Forced to Investigate YouTube’s Famous ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Series

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Russian Cops Forced to Investigate YouTube’s Famous ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Series

    via YouTube

    Russian authorities are investigating a hugely popular YouTube series known for its animated, human-headed toilets belting out songs.

    A Moscow man turned to police last week after he said he’d “accidentally” seen the web series Skibidi Toilet and become concerned about its effect on children, according to local news reports. A law enforcement source said the man had demanded that access to the videos be blocked for their “detrimental effect” on kids.

    He reportedly demanded that the series’ creator, Andrei Gerasimov, also be investigated. Skibidi Toilet, a nonsensical series popular with kids, features no dialogue and has only a vaguely discernible plot about human-headed toilets fighting against electronic-headed humanoids.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy