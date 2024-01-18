Russian Cops Forced to Investigate YouTube’s Famous ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Series

via YouTube

Russian authorities are investigating a hugely popular YouTube series known for its animated, human-headed toilets belting out songs.

A Moscow man turned to police last week after he said he’d “accidentally” seen the web series Skibidi Toilet and become concerned about its effect on children, according to local news reports. A law enforcement source said the man had demanded that access to the videos be blocked for their “detrimental effect” on kids.

He reportedly demanded that the series’ creator, Andrei Gerasimov, also be investigated. Skibidi Toilet, a nonsensical series popular with kids, features no dialogue and has only a vaguely discernible plot about human-headed toilets fighting against electronic-headed humanoids.

