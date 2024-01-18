Ellen Pompeo, 54, smiles with her little-seen daughter Stella, 14, before attending the Emmys together: ‘We had the best night’

Ellen Pompeo gave a rare glimpse of her eldest daughter, Stella, while reminiscing about Monday’s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, which she said was “the best night.”

The actress, 54, shares Stella, 14, as well as daughter Sienna May, nine, and son Eli Christopher, six, with husband Chris Ivery, 55.

In a clip uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, Ellen and Stella are seen posing side by side moments before leaving for the ceremony.

The Grey’s Anatomy star stunned in a Monique Lhuillier look while her eldest daughter stood by her side in a modest black jumpsuit.

‘Thanks again to everyone who made this happen yesterday! “We had the best night,” the Massachusetts native captioned.

On her Instagram Story, Ellen shared hilarious footage of Stella cracking up as she watched her mom leaning uncomfortably inside her truck so as not to rip her skirt.

Above the clip, he wrote: ‘Oh the glamour…’

In another fun video taken from Ellen’s point of view in the glam chair, Stella is seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants while cheering with her mom’s huge entourage.

Ellen is famous for her reserve when it comes to talking about her children and family life.

She married Chris, a music producer, in 2007.

They are based in Malibu, California, and their mid-century modern abode was featured in Architectural compendium in 2022.

In the cover story, Ellen talked about her children being mixed race and how necessary it is to have black representation in the artwork that fills her home.

“Obviously my kids are black and it’s very important to me to have a lot of representation in the artwork,” Ellen told the outlet.

“I usually make a big effort to have them be predominantly black artists or have the subjects be black people who have had such an impact on our history here in the United States.”

Ellen has mostly kept her children off her social media, and the star last posted to Stella in July 2022.

On her Instagram Story, Ellen shared hilarious footage of Stella laughing as she watched her mom leaning uncomfortably inside her SUV to avoid ripping her skirt.

Ellen also included glamorous photos taken inside her Malibu home.

She posed by a window to show off her sparkly top and flowy skirt.

In October, she jokingly told her followers that she hopes her teenage daughter sees her as a “cool mom.”

Ellen was among the presenters on Monday night at the 2024 Emmys.

But it was a very special concert as he reunited with his former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Katherine Heigl, 45, Chandra Wilson, 54, Ustin Chambers, 53, and James Pickens Jr., 69.

Ellen played series protagonist Meredith Gray from 2005 until her departure as a series regular in 2023.

The reunion came 14 years after Heigl left the show amid rumors of a feud.

They came together Monday to commemorate the show’s 20th season, making it the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history.

They also awarded the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Announcing the stars, host Anthony Anderson said: “With 39 Emmy nominations and multiple wins. From the series, welcome Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., five-time Emmy nominee Chandra Wilson and Emmy winner Katherine Heigl.

“When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in March 2005, I’m not sure Shonda Rhimes knew she had created a show that would leave a lasting mark on television and create lifelong friendships.

‘Over 400 episodes and counting, a tribute to everyone who has been part of our family.

They presented the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

‘And yes, there have been changes over the years, but the only constant is the incredible fan base.

“You stuck with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic, and as we begin our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history.

“And that wouldn’t be possible without all of you, so to all of our fans and to all of you, thank you.”

‘Now what? Correct. And now here are the nominees for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Paul Walter Hauser takes the award for Black Bird.

Katherine told Extra about the reunion: “I haven’t seen my old friends in years, so this is really fun and exciting.”

‘[James Picken Jr.]”He’s like the kindest, gentlest soul… so is Chandra, Ellen and Justin. It’s going to be so much fun.”