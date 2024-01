NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Wednesday met at his Yarzeh office, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, who paid him a protocol visit upon assuming her new diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, the general situation in the country was discussed, especially the situation of the military institutionnbsp;and the continued US support for it.

