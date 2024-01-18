Berri broaches political and field developments with Ain El-Tineh visitors, meets Public Prosecutor Oweidat, Alawite Islamic Council delegation, former minister Wadih El-Khazen

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, met on Wednesday at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat.

Speaker Berri also received at Ain El-Tineh, the Head of the Alawite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali Qaddour, with an accompanying delegation. Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and relevant demands.

Berri also met with former Minister Wadih Al-Khazen, with whom he discussed the latest political and field developments as a result of Israel#39;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

