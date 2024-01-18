Brad Pitt “went a long time without showering” while living in a run-down apartment in Los Angeles in the 1980s, reveals former roommate Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley told another story about the “brief period” he lived with Brad Pitt and another roommate “in a two-bedroom apartment in a really horrible area of ​​Los Angeles” back in 1987.

“Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster,” the 54-year-old Canadian-American recalled Tuesday. LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

“But Brad was fine.”

Jason recalled playing a game with his roommates “to see who could go the longest without showering,” which made the audience audibly cringe.

“Now I think about it and I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s gross. “What were you thinking?” Priestley agreed.

The Börje star previously wrote about living with the 60-year-old movie star in her 2014 memoir: “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer, the kind that came in white cans labeled ‘beer,’ and Marlboro Light cigarettes.” .

But it wasn’t all debauchery, as Jason revealed in The Rachael Ray Show in 2019 from a Christmas exchange: ‘[Brad] He brought us all the Bibles. Our names were [engraved] — they were really nice. I still have mine, it’s on my shelf.

Priestley didn’t achieve full stardom as a teen idol until 1990, when he was cast as handsome Minnesota transplant Brandon Walsh on Fox’s hit teen show Beverly Hills, 90210.

Pitt made it big the following year when he played the handsome and seductive armed robber JD in Ridley Scott’s 1991 classic, Thelma & Louise.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee was promoting his role as master con man George Graham in Michael Konyves’ 10-episode police procedural Wild Cards, premiering this Wednesday on The CW and CBC Gem.

On a personal level, Jason has two teenage children: his daughter Ava, 16; and his son Dashiell, 14, the result of his 18-year marriage to makeup artist Naomi Lowde.

Meanwhile, the two-time Oscar winner produced and stars as a lone wolf alongside fellow two-time Oscar winner George Clooney in Jon Watts’ thriller Wolves, premiering September 20 on Apple TV+ .

Speaking of Apple, Brad earned a $30 million paycheck to produce and star as retired driver Sonny Hayes in Joseph Kosinski’s untitled Formula One action drama, but it’s unclear when it will be released.

Jason was promoting his role as master con man George Graham in Michael Konyves' 10-episode police procedural Wild Cards, which premieres this Wednesday on The CW.

On a personal level, Priestley has two teenage children: his daughter Ava, 16; and his 14-year-old son Dashiell from his 18-year marriage to makeup artist Naomi Lowde

Meanwhile, the two-time Oscar winner produced and stars as a lone wolf alongside fellow two-time Oscar winner George Clooney in Jon Watts' thriller Wolves. which premieres September 20 on Apple TV+.