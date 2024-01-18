AI can now copy your HANDWRITING. So can you tell which one was written by a robot?

AI tools like ChatGPT can compose letters, tell jokes, and even provide legal advice, but only in computerized text form.

Now, scientists have created an AI that can imitate human writing, which could herald new problems related to fraud and fake documents.

Surprisingly, the results are almost indistinguishable from the real thing made by human hands.

Below is one column written by the team’s AI model and another by humans, but can you tell which is which?

In this image, one column of writing was done by an AI model while the other was done by real human hands, but can you tell the difference?

AI program can learn a person’s writing style and generate text scribbled with what looks like their hand (file photo)

If you guessed that the left column was written by AI and the right column by a human… you’re right!

The right column is a sample of handwriting from six different human writers that the team’s AI was trained on.

Meanwhile, the left column is the imitations of each person’s writing made by the new AI, called HWT.

HWT was developed by scientists at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi.

According to experts, the “handwriting” generated by HWT appears much more realistic than other existing AI and would be preferable to use.

In their study, they showed HWT fake text and two other handwriting generation technologies to 100 people and asked them which one they preferred.

The results revealed that HWT participants preferred the other text generators 81 percent of the time.

What’s more, participants were unable to distinguish imitated writing from real writing.

Two more columns of writing, both generated by other AIs: GAN writing on the left and Davis et al (2020) on the right. In the study, most people preferred HWT writing to these two

What is a generative adversarial network? A generative adversarial network (GAN) is a deep learning architecture. Train two neural networks to compete with each other and generate new, more authentic data from a given training data set. For example, you can generate new images from an existing image database or original music from a song database. Source: Amazon

Previous approaches had been developed to imitate a person’s handwriting using a machine learning model called a generative adversarial network (GAN).

This technique has become famous in recent years for creating fake faces and making new music by training with existing samples.

Handwriting generated by GAN captures the general style of a writer, for example, the slant or width of letters.

But GANs struggle to recreate how people create individual characters, as well as the little lines, known as ties, that tie characters together.

Instead of GANs, the researchers used “vision transformers,” a type of neural network designed for computer vision tasks.

Vision transformers are able to understand that parts of an image that are physically distant from each other are joined together in a uniform way.

“To imitate someone’s writing style, we want to look at the entire text, and only then will we begin to understand how the writer linked characters, how he connected letters or spaced words,” said study author Fahad Khan of MBZUAI. .

Handwritten text created by AI could be beneficial for people with disabilities or injuries that prevent them from holding a pen, the team believes.

It could also be used to generate large amounts of data to improve the ability of machine learning models to process handwritten scripts.

The photo in the team’s article shows the general HWT architecture for generating “handwritten” text images. The tool could help people who have injuries that prevent them from picking up a pen.

The study’s author, Hisham Cholakkal, assistant professor of computer vision at MBZUAI and one of the inventors, acknowledged potential fraud issues.

“It’s important to be aware that it is possible to use AI to generate writing that matches an individual’s style,” he said.

“We wanted to know if you gave a model some samples of someone’s writing if the model could learn about that person’s style and then write anything with that person’s writing style.”

While the study focused on generating handwriting in English, the researchers are now interested in applying their technology to other languages, such as Arabic.

The study was published as a preprint article, meaning it has not yet been peer-reviewed, in the open access repository. arXiv.