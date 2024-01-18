KSA Ambassador meets French counterpart, MP Hawat, Audit Bureau Head, Director of Antonine Technical Institute, Bishop Charles Murad

NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Wednesday welcomed at his Yarzeh residence, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

Ambassador Bukhari also met with Member of the quot;Strong Republicquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Ziad Al-Hawat.

The meeting between both men reportedly touched on the overall current political developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, especially the Lebanese presidential file.

Ambassador Bukhari also received the Head of Audit Bureau in Lebanon, Judge Mohammed Badran.

During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on current issues, with an emphasis on strengthening ways of cooperation and coordination between the concerned authorities in Lebanon and the Kingdom for the welfare of the two brotherly countries.

The KSA Ambassador later received Director of the Antonine Technical Institute, Father Charles Bou Abboud, with an accompanying delegation.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on the activities carried out by the Institute in highlighting cultural and heritage diversity in Lebanon, in addition to the preparations for the meeting that the Institute will call for next February 1 on the occasion of the launch of the humanitarian document.

Among Ambassador Bukharirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Chairman of the Christian-Islamic Dialogue Committee of the Middle East Council of Churches, Bishop Charles Murad, who handed thenbsp; Ambassadornbsp;an invitation to attend the celebration of the ldquo;Document on Human Fraternity,rdquo; which will be held on February 3.

