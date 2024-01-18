Mikati pursues his diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of Davos Forum, meets with UN Secretary General, US Secretary of State, Iranian Foreign Minister

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday pursued his Arab and international diplomatic meetings and encounters on the sidelines of his participation in the 54th edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, in Davos, Switzerland.

During these meetings, Premier Mikati stressed ldquo;the priority of working to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid into the Strip as a preludenbsp;to resumingnbsp;a peaceful solution through recognition of the Palestinian right to live in a safe homeland.rdquo;

The Prime Minister also called on quot;influentialnbsp;countries to exertnbsp;pressure on Israel to stop its aggressions againstnbsp;southern Lebanon and its continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty.quot;

Mikati reiterated quot;Lebanon#39;s commitment to the provisions of International Resolution 1701 and other international resolutions,quot; calling for quot;exerting pressure on Israel to fully implement the resolution and return to commitment to all international resolutions since the Armistice Agreement signed in 1949.quot;

In this context, PM Mikati met with the United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres. Mikati also had audience with the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturian.

Mikati also held meetings respectively with the Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher al-Khasawneh, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Tunisia, Ahmed Hachani, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar, and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Premier Mikati also met respectively with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez, and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

================= L.Y