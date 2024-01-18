Kate Middleton Hospitalized for Up to 14 Days After Surgery

Tim Rooke/Reuters

Kate Middleton was forced to deny Tuesday that she had cancer after Kensington Palace made the dramatic announcement that she’d undergone “planned abdominal surgery” and was expected to spend up to 14 days in the hospital recovering.

The palace later clarified that Kate’s condition was “non-cancerous.”

Prince William was understood to be by her side, having postponed a number of engagements to support his family. He will not perform any official duties while his wife is in the hospital, a source told The Daily Beast.

