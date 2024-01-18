Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Boeing’s manufacturing processes are under investigation after the Alaska Airlines blowout, the FAA says

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Boeing’s manufacturing processes are under investigation after the Alaska Airlines blowout, the FAA says

    NTSB Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 9.

    NTSB via Reuters

    The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it is investigating Boeing’s manufacturing practices and production lines.

    It includes processes involving Spirit AeroSystems, the Kansas-based company that builds the fuselages and other parts of Boeing planes.

    The FAA said its investigation is also “examining potential system change.”

    All 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets with a door plug have been grounded by the agency following the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident.

    “The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning these aircraft to service,” the FAA added.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy