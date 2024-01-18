Boeing’s manufacturing processes are under investigation after the Alaska Airlines blowout, the FAA says

NTSB Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 9.

NTSB via Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it is investigating Boeing’s manufacturing practices and production lines.

It includes processes involving Spirit AeroSystems, the Kansas-based company that builds the fuselages and other parts of Boeing planes.

The FAA said its investigation is also “examining potential system change.”

All 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets with a door plug have been grounded by the agency following the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident.

“The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning these aircraft to service,” the FAA added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

Read the original article on Business Insider