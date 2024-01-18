Totally amazing! Dad creates incredible 20-foot shark snow sculpture for his two children after 22 inches of snow fell in five days

The sculptor, owner of Carlos Maldonado Artwork in Iowa City, Iowa, USA, said: “I didn’t really want to do anything simple.”

A 20-foot-long snow sculpture of a fearsome shark has become a local tourist attraction.

Carlos Maldonado said he created the Jaws-like snow carving with his two children, which took them almost five hours to sculpt.

The next day, he spent another hour and a half coloring it with acrylic paint diluted in water.

And he added: ‘I looked for snow sculptures. When I saw a shark online, I thought I could do that.

Maldonado photographed with his son Oscar with the finished shark

He shared images of the finished artwork on his Facebook page ‘Carlos Maldonado Art’.

“So I tried it and this is what we ended up with.”

Carlos also included his home address and asked visitors, “Please don’t climb on it.”

speaking to CBS Iowa, Maldonado’s children explained their role in building the icy predator.

‘I was packing snow. Then my dad spray painted it. My brother worked there on the little fin,” Gale Maldonado said.

‘It was really difficult. I had to go in many times, it was very cold,” added his brother Óscar.

“I like that people stop by here and take photos with him,” the artist told the station.

Her post went viral with more than 1,200 reactions, almost 500 shares, and hundreds of comments.

This was followed by hordes of locals descending on their street to view the frozen masterpiece.

One visitor, Anastasia Morton, said: ‘My fiancé had seen this online on Facebook.

‘And we thought it was a really good idea to bring our kids so they could see how creative and what they can really do with snow.

“It will be a very good memory for my children.”

One local commented: ‘What talent you have.

‘You have been blessed. I’ve seen some really interesting sand sculptures at Ft. Myers Beach but not a snow sculpture.

‘Super cool/’

Lindsey said: ‘This is amazing. I’m obsessed with sharks, great choice.’

Gabriela wrote: ‘Thank you for making Iowa City a fun place to enjoy art.’

Mandy commented: ‘We came to see this last night. Amazing work.

“Thank you for sharing it with the community.”

Keven commented: ‘You’re about to get quite a few visitors today.

‘Coworkers asked to go see him! I’ll be there sometime today too.’