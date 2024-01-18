Enemy drones raid Al-Qlayleh plain and Habariya forests, Hostile artillery shelling of Khiam’s Al-Maslakh neighborhood and western sector villages

NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that an enemy drone carried out two air raids on the Qlaileh Plain – south of Tyre.

The enemy also targeted with phosphorous bombs the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Khiam.

The enemy also fired smoke bombs over the town of Al-Khiam. Hostile artillery shells also targeted Moutran Hill in the Al-Hamames area.

The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, and the Jabal Al-Labouneh and Jabal Al-Allam.

NNA Correspondent in Hasbaya reported that an enemy drone fired a missile at the forests of the town of Habariya.

