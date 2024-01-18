Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Enemy drones raid Al-Qlayleh plain and Habariya forests, Hostile artillery shelling of Khiam’s Al-Maslakh neighborhood and western sector villages

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that an enemy drone carried out two air raids on the Qlaileh Plain – south of Tyre.

    The enemy also targeted with phosphorous bombs the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Khiam.

    The enemy also fired smoke bombs over the town of Al-Khiam. Hostile artillery shells also targeted Moutran Hill in the Al-Hamames area.

    The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, and the Jabal Al-Labouneh and Jabal Al-Allam.

    NNA Correspondent in Hasbaya reported that an enemy drone fired a missile at the forests of the town of Habariya.

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy