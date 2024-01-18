Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Billionaire Backers of New California City Unveil Details

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , ,
    Billionaire Backers of New California City Unveil Details

    A billionaire-backed company planning to build a new city in California is beginning to share details of their proposed settlement after facing months of criticism over secrecy surrounding the project.

    California Forever, the company that quietly bought over $800 million worth of land in Solano County, is hoping to create a new community of around 30 square miles between the city of Rio Vista and Travis Air Force Base. The ambitious settlement—the name of which has yet to be publicly disclosed—would begin with almost 20,000 homes for around 50,000 residents, but could eventually swell to as many as 400,000 residents in coming years.

    The surrounding community will need to vote to approve the new development before construction can begin—and opposition from many locals has been fierce. The company released details of its proposed ballot initiative Wednesday, saying it hoped to build “one of the most walkable and sustainable communities in the United States.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

