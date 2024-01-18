British viewers were surprised to find a gripping drama that’s “better than Narcos” and with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes soundtrack available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

<!–

Brits are discovering a gripping series lurking on BBC iPlayer almost seven years after its launch.

Fans of the drama have called it “better than Narcos” and are surprised it hasn’t received more critical praise in six seasons.

Although Snowfall, starring Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, first premiered in the United States in July 2017 on FX, the BBC had the broadcast rights on this side of the Atlantic and premiered the show on BBC Two three months later.

One viewer only discovered it this year and said, “I couldn’t find Snowfall on Netflix and Prime asked me to buy/rent it.”

‘The man moved to the most unlikely place and found it for free. Thanks BBC iPlayer!’

Brits were surprised to find crime drama Snowfall available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Pictured: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

The American series follows its characters at the dawn of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles

Fans have declared Snowfall to be “better than Narcos” and in the ranks of many of the best crime dramas of all time.

Snowfall is set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, at the beginning of the crack epidemic in the United States.

Follow the stories of different characters trapped in that emerging world, mainly Franklin, a young drug dealer.

Fans of the show hold it in very high regard and comment on X: ‘I watched 3 episodes of Nevada and it’s already better than Narcos…

‘He got drunk on everything Snowfall and he’s elite. Better than Ozark and joins the likes of The Wire, BB [Breaking Bad]BCS [Better Call Saul]and all Narcos.’

And critics agree with this assessment: the show received a score of 92 percent on rotten tomatoes.

However, its presence at the major awards has been minimal, and many are surprised that the show itself, or its protagonist, has not been nominated in the latest round of television awards after its 2023 finale.

X fans were like, ‘Wait, Damson Idris didn’t get any nominations for Snowfall?…

‘Snowfall not getting any nominations is CRIMINAL…

‘It’s not in dispute, Damson Idris is the best actor right now. He deserves an Oscar, an Emmy or any other award they give out hahaha. The range he showed in the snowfall was crazy. Congratulations…

Set in the 1980s, Snowfall ran for six 10-episode seasons, with the finale coming last year.

Idris especially received praise for his performance in the last season.

Many X commenters were surprised that Snowfall and its protagonist weren’t more recognized for the round of TV gongs that followed its finale.

‘That ending of Snowfall was a masterclass from Damson Idris…

‘Wow. That Snowfall series finale made me CRY. Watching Franklin’s journey through this series is mind-blowing. Damson Idris needs all the awards for this performance.

However, his work in the series has made the Londoner increase the chances of being the next James Bond.

Any Brit who hasn’t yet discovered the series, but doesn’t have a TV license, can also stream the six-ten-episode series of Snowfall on Disney+.