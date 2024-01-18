Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Dana Carvey Breaks Silence After Son's Death: 'I'm on the Pain Train'

    Dana Carvey Breaks Silence After Son’s Death: ‘I’m on the Pain Train’

    For the first time since his son Dex’s overdose death last November at just 32 years old, Dana Carvey returned to the podcast mic on Wednesday for a special catch-up episode with his Fly on the Wall co-host (and fellow Saturday Night Live alum) David Spade.

    And he got right into the tragedy that has kept him out of the public eye for the past two months.

    “If you’re listening to our podcast right now, you probably know about my family’s loss,” Carvey said at the top of the new episode, thanking fans for the enormous “outpouring” of support he received after the news broke.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

