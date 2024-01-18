Trump’s New Rape Trial Strategy: Blame the Victim

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty
After losing his first rape defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll, former President Donald Trump has altered his approach and adopted a new strategy: blame the victim.
A jury last year already concluded that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll decades ago in a Manhattan department store. But the matter is back in court as she seeks retribution over the false denials he made from the White House in 2019—which brought a flood of hate from MAGA diehards.
And if you thought the former president had learned his lesson from the first trial or now this second one, think again.