    Trump’s New Rape Trial Strategy: Blame the Victim

    Jan 17, 2024
    Trump’s New Rape Trial Strategy: Blame the Victim

    Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty

    After losing his first rape defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll, former President Donald Trump has altered his approach and adopted a new strategy: blame the victim.

    A jury last year already concluded that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll decades ago in a Manhattan department store. But the matter is back in court as she seeks retribution over the false denials he made from the White House in 2019—which brought a flood of hate from MAGA diehards.

    And if you thought the former president had learned his lesson from the first trial or now this second one, think again.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

