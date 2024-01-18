Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Ageism and Bus Brawls: Reneé Rapp Is Going Full Diva on the ‘Mean Girls’ Press Tour

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Ageism and Bus Brawls: Reneé Rapp Is Going Full Diva on the ‘Mean Girls’ Press Tour

    John Lamparski/Getty Images

    The drama behind the scenes of the new Mean Girls might be more intriguing than the movie itself. This isn’t to say the movie is boring! But the chaos swirling around star Reneé Rapp’s press tour is so thrilling that it’s become its own topic of conversation—one that’s stirring the pot more than Regina George herself.

    Rapp, who plays Regina in the movie and also starred as the cunning Queen Bee on Broadway, is starting to develop quite the reputation for going rogue in interviews. Fans have picked up on this since the promo for her debut album, Snow Angel, in 2023—and now, with Mean Girls, all eyes are on Rapp once again.

    Mean Girls audiences noticed her chaotic ways once more in one of the first interviews that launched ahead of the movie musical reboot. In the clip, the star called out someone who drove her tour bus—who would definitely go in her Burn Book.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy