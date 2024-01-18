Ageism and Bus Brawls: Reneé Rapp Is Going Full Diva on the ‘Mean Girls’ Press Tour

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The drama behind the scenes of the new Mean Girls might be more intriguing than the movie itself. This isn’t to say the movie is boring! But the chaos swirling around star Reneé Rapp’s press tour is so thrilling that it’s become its own topic of conversation—one that’s stirring the pot more than Regina George herself.

Rapp, who plays Regina in the movie and also starred as the cunning Queen Bee on Broadway, is starting to develop quite the reputation for going rogue in interviews. Fans have picked up on this since the promo for her debut album, Snow Angel, in 2023—and now, with Mean Girls, all eyes are on Rapp once again.

Mean Girls audiences noticed her chaotic ways once more in one of the first interviews that launched ahead of the movie musical reboot. In the clip, the star called out someone who drove her tour bus—who would definitely go in her Burn Book.

Read more at The Daily Beast.