OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said new AI breakthrough will give people answers based on their preferences

He said the answers could make people uncomfortable and could include homophobic comments depending on the culture.

Altman, who recently married his partner Oliver Mulherin, was briefly removed from his position in November.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

OpenAI boss Sam Altman said his company’s next big model will make people “uncomfortable” by giving them answers based on their preferences, which could include homophobic or other hateful comments.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Altman said his top priority since returning from his ouster in November is to launch a new ChatGPT model.

He said axios that artificial intelligence is advancing at a much greater speed than other previous technologies and that the development of OpenAI technology will require “uncomfortable” decisions.

OpenAI’s CEO said the new products will require “quite a bit of individual customization” and “that will make a lot of people uncomfortable.”

“If the country said that all homosexuals should be killed on the spot, then no, that’s out of bounds. But there are probably other things that I personally don’t agree with, but a different culture might,” he said. Altman.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman said his company’s next big model will make people “uncomfortable” by giving them answers based on their preferences.

Altman said his top priority since returning from his ouster in November is to launch a new ChatGPT model.

Altman said the newly developed AI will give people answers based on their preferences and that could include homophobic comments.

‘We have to be a little uncomfortable as toolmakers with some of the uses of our tools. It will be different for users with different values.’

Altman recently married her partner Oliver Mulherin in an intimate ceremony at their $43 million Hawaii estate.

The couple has made high-profile public appearances together, including a state dinner at the White House last year.

During his interview, Altman admitted that he is “nervous” about the impact of AI on elections, but said he wanted to avoid “fighting the last war” against election disinformation.

OpenAI has outlined a plan that includes a mix of pre-existing policies and newer initiatives to prevent misuse of its technology in the more than 50 elections around the world this year.

Altman briefly addressed the New York Times’ lawsuit for copyright infringement.

“We can respect the opt-out, but the NYT content has been copied and unattributed across the web,” Altman said.

Sam Altman, (left) CEO of OpenAI, recently married his partner Oliver Mulherin (right) in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

The couple has made high-profile public appearances together, including a state dinner at the White House last year.

In December, the newspaper filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft alleging that they used its articles to train chatbots that now threaten journalists’ jobs.

OpenAI has claimed that the lawsuit is “meritless” and that the Gray Lady “intentionally manipulated the indications” in the examples included in the court filing.

In November, Altman was fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI, reportedly over his company’s new super-powerful and secretive AI system that he helped build.

His firing sparked a near-riot by OpenAI employees, who en masse threatened to follow their former leader to Microsoft.

Days later, Altman returned as CEO along with a revamped board of directors in which all but one of those who voted for his ouster left the company.