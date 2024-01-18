‘Scream 6’ Filmmakers Sign Genre Film Financing Deal with MRC

Scream VI Filmmakers Radio Silence, the collective formed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, and Project X Entertainment co-founders James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, have signed a film production and financing pact with Knives out producer MRC.

The joint venture between Project X, Radio Silence and production company MRC will collaborate on a series of horror and thriller films, with two or three initial films to be produced each year. The collaboration seeks to incorporate emerging and established writers and directors in the genre space.

Project X and Radio Silence have already established their genre film credentials with film credits such as Ready or Notthe sequel to the legacy Shout (2022), Scream VI and universal Abigail.

“Our partnership with Radio Silence, combined with MRC’s stellar track record, innovative deals and creative and production support, will allow us to explore new horizons in this type of filmmaking and become a one-stop shop for creative talent in this space. . ” Vanderbilt, Sherak and Neinstein of Project X said in a joint statement.

Project X, Radio Silence and MRC are currently developing joint projects to launch the joint venture and have not yet announced specific titles. “We are delighted and honored to join forces with these two companies that share a love of fun and distinctive movies. It’s rare to find such like-minded and entrepreneurial partners and we’re excited to make a ton of movies together! added Brye, co-president of MRC Film Adler and jonathan golfer in a sentence.

After reliving the Shout franchise for Spyglass and Paramount, Radio Silence is in production on an untitled monster thriller for Universal Pictures.

“Being able to formalize our partnership with Project “We look forward to championing original films for a global horror and thriller audience and look forward to creating new franchises for genre enthusiasts in the years to come,” Radio Silence directors Villella, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin said in their own statement.

UTA, which represents Radio Silence, negotiated the film slate deal with MRC and Project X.