How Will Pakistan React to Iran’s Airstrikes?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan—In an unprecedented act, Iran on Tuesday attacked the alleged bases of a jihadist group with a missile and drone strike in Pakistan‘s southwestern Balochistan province, which shares long borders with Iran.

The biggest question arises here, how will the nuclear-armed Pakistan respond to the violation of its sovereignty by Iran?

The timing of this attack against Pakistan is intriguing. It comes at a time when the Middle East is already inflamed by Israel–Hamas conflict. And a day before opening a new front with Pakistan, Iran launched strikes on Iraq and Syria. A befitting response from Pakistan to the Iranian strike could further spread the wave of destabilization across the already volatile region.

