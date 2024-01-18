Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    How Will Pakistan React to Iran’s Airstrikes?

    How Will Pakistan React to Iran’s Airstrikes?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    KARACHI, Pakistan—In an unprecedented act, Iran on Tuesday attacked the alleged bases of a jihadist group with a missile and drone strike in Pakistan‘s southwestern Balochistan province, which shares long borders with Iran.

    The biggest question arises here, how will the nuclear-armed Pakistan respond to the violation of its sovereignty by Iran?

    The timing of this attack against Pakistan is intriguing. It comes at a time when the Middle East is already inflamed by IsraelHamas conflict. And a day before opening a new front with Pakistan, Iran launched strikes on Iraq and Syria. A befitting response from Pakistan to the Iranian strike could further spread the wave of destabilization across the already volatile region.

