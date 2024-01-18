The best Super Bowl TV deals 2024: Save on LG, Samsung, and Hisense

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Retailers are offering great TV deals to help you prep for the Super Bowl on February 11.

The Super Bowl is less than a month away, and we’re here to help you prep for the big game with lots of great discounts on big-screen TVs. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have already started offering great Super Bowl TV deals on displays from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony.

The best Super Bowl TV deals right now include $1,000 off a huge 98-inch TCL 4K TV. You can also save $200 on the already affordable 65-inch Hisense U6K, which is our pick for the best TV you can buy on a budget. Check out our full U6K 4K TV review for more details on why it’s such a great display for the money.

Below, our deal experts have highlighted all of the top discounts so far, and we expect more savings to pop up as we get closer to the Super Bowl on February 11. We’ve mostly focused on big-screen sets to offer the most immersive viewing experience for the big game, but we’ve also included a few smaller models that are going for great prices. If you’re looking for more discounts, check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals right now.

10 best Super Bowl TV deals right now

How to shop for a TV for watching sports

If you’re looking for a new TV with sports in mind, we recommend focusing on 4K models in larger screen sizes to get the most immersive experience. The best 4K TVs use an OLED display or an advanced LED screen, often branded as QLED, with local dimming. These TVs deliver the highest contrast, deepest black levels, and most accurate colors.

Midrange and high-end QLED models are also known for their impressive brightness, with top options offering up to 2,000 nits, which can make them the best fit for watching sports in living rooms that let in a lot of light. However, the best OLED TVs are still bright enough for most rooms and then have better viewing angles than most QLEDs, which makes them excellent for Super Bowl parties where guests may be sitting off to the side of the display.

If you want a budget-friendly TV for casual viewing and don’t care about getting high-end contrast or color, an entry-level LED panel should do the job. Though picture quality won’t be as impressive as more expensive OLED and QLED models, several cheap LED TVs still have decent performance and solid smart TV streaming.

