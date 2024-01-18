Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    You can rent a Cybertruck on Turo — if you can cough up $1,000 a day

    Tesla Cybertruck listing on Turo

    At least two listings for the Cybertruck have popped up on Turo.The going rate for to test drive the Cybertruck is around $1,000 a day.Test drives might be helpful for Cybertruck order-holders still on the fence.

    The Tesla Cybertruck is starting to pop up on the vehicle rental app Turo.

    For about $1,000 a day, in either San Jose, California, or Austin, you can test drive early versions of the Cybertruck.

    A listing in Texas, which appears to be from a Tesla employee, lists a Foundation Series Tesla for $1,069 per day. The listing promises that any feedback provided after your rental will be shared directly with the Tesla employees working on the Cybertruck.

    Tesla Cybertruck listing on Turo

    It’s worth noting that off-roading is restricted by both Turo and the renter in this case.

    A second listing in San Jose is for a first-edition Cyberbeast model. This rental has been reduced from $1,000 a day to $950 a day, and you can pay $30 dollars extra to change the pickup location to San Francisco.

    Tesla Cybertruck listing on Turo

    While Tesla hasn’t yet broken out Cybertruck sales for the fourth quarter, it appears the launch has moved slowly since about a dozen of the electric trucks were delivered to the first owners at a November event. Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of this bottleneck early on, citing the high complexity of production for the Cybertruck.

    Photo of the Cyberbeast decal in a Turo listing for the Cybertruck

    There has already been chatter among Cybertruck fans online about renting out Cybertrucks on Turo, with one posting their experience on TikTok earlier this month.

    @tesla.flex I rented the first cybertruck on Turo 😳👀 #tesla #cybertruck #teslatok ♬ 9am in Calabasas – Adrian

    The opportunity to test drive a Tesla may be helpful for some order-holders after the final reveal of the truck left some feeling let down.

    As the Foundation series goes out to early reservation holders, many longtime Cybertruck order-holders are now on the fence about going through with their purchase, particularly after the truck ended up being more expensive than initially promised.

    Have you rented a Cybertruck or listed your own Cybertruck on Turo or through another service? Reach out to these reporters at nnaughton@insider.com and abarr@insider.com.

