Scientists Discover Why Small Dogs Outlive Bigger Dogs, and It’s NOT Because They’re More Prone to Disease

Scientists have discovered why small dogs live longer, and it’s not because they are more prone to diseases.

Researchers at the University of Washington found that both groups suffer from the same number of diseases, but those affecting smaller canines are not as serious.

They examined 238 different breeds and found that larger dogs were more likely to suffer from cancer, gastrointestinal problems, and infections.

While those of shorter stature were prone to eye conditions, liver and respiratory problems.

Researchers surveyed 27,541 dog owners who had to complete a web-based Health and Life Experience Survey through the Dog Aging Project.

Owners were asked to provide their dog’s age, exact weight, any health problems or conditions, and their location, including whether they lived in an urban, suburban, or rural area.

They were also asked about any previous medical diagnoses in 13 disease categories.

The team emphasized that more research is needed to clarify the links between dog age, size and disease prevalence.

Researchers at the University of Washington looked at 238 different breeds and found that larger dogs, like the Japanese warrior dog Tosa Inu, were more likely to suffer from cancer, gastrointestinal problems and infections.

The results showed that dogs weighing more than 44 pounds suffered from the most extreme illnesses, while smaller dogs had respiratory problems, liver or pancreas diseases, and eye and heart problems.

The researchers separated the dogs into subcategories based on the dog’s health conditions and sex, their location, and whether they were purebred or mixed.

The study determined that the difference in the gender and purity of the dog versus the mixed breed did not make a difference in the results, but said that “the results align with reduced life expectancy in larger dogs for most categories of diseases”.

Lead author Yunbi Nam said: “This study does not confirm any causal relationship between dog size, age and disease.

“However, the findings could help better understand the types of conditions that may be the cause of the shorter life expectancy of older dogs.

“For example, within the disease categories explored in this study, future research could focus on age and size patterns associated with specific conditions.

“These results provide insight into disease categories that may contribute to reduced lifespan in older dogs and suggest multiple additional avenues for further exploration.”

According to the Canine aging project (DAP), the study results could help veterinarians treat dogs in the future by drawing attention to some of the most common medical conditions suffered by large breeds.

“This information is also useful in helping dog owners think about some of the health problems their dogs may experience throughout their lives,” the DAP stated.