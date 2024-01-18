The luxury apartment complex in Sydney containing 900 units is in danger of collapsing due to ‘poor workmanship’ by the Chinese construction giant

<!–

Developers of a 900-home apartment project in Sydney have been ordered to immediately repair a number of serious defects amid fears the building is ‘at risk of collapse’.

A construction rectification order was issued on Monday for Greenland, Australia, the developers behind 23 Halifax St, Macquarie Park.

Severe damage and deterioration of the concrete slabs at connection locations between the basement and ground floor and levels six, 11, 17, 22 and 31 were noted.

The order was issued by the NSW Building Commission and written by acting assistant building commissioner Matt Press.

The problems, which the order said were caused “by defective workmanship,” could cause the entire building, or parts of the building, to fall, the order said.

“As a result, there is a good chance that the concrete slab will not be able to withstand the loads of the car park and ground floor,” Mr Press wrote.

‘This is a defect in a construction product or building element that causes or can cause the basement slab to fail, namely crack and collapse.

He added that this could lead to “the destruction of the building or any part, or the threat of collapse of the building or any part.”

The developers have been called in to carry out work to ensure ‘the slabs and beams can adequately support the structure’.

The order specifies that failure to comply with the instructions will constitute a criminal offence, with developer Greenland Sydney ordered to carry out a list of works to restore the building within a specified time frame.

A draft copy of the order was first issued last October to Greenland, the municipal council, the homeowners’ corporation, the certifier and the Office of the Registrar General.

The company responded to the Building Commission on December 1 with scanning and construction reports of the building.

According to Mr. Press, Greenland “requested that the ministry exercise discretion not to issue the order.

But the acting assistant building commissioner disagreed, noting the developer did not dispute the defect.

‘I have taken all the circumstances into consideration. I agree that the order requires specific actions that are likely to be costly.

“However, the costs to the developer must be weighed against the benefits to the users,” he said.

Greenland is a Fortune 500 developer founded in Shanghai. It claims to be the fastest growing company in China.

It established an Australian branch in 2013 and has offices in Sydney.

The Macquarie Park Apartments are listed as luxury residential units that are ‘designed without compromise’.

A spokesperson for Greenland, Australia, the company “engaged multiple suitably qualified technical advisors to conduct investigations in accordance with the committee’s requests.

‘Greenland… today contacted all homeowners and tenants of the project. It can confirm that no evacuations are required at the project,” the spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.