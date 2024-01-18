Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Dies After Heart Attack at Team Dinner

    The Golden State Warriors are mourning the loss of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a revered figure who played a crucial role in the team’s 2022 NBA championship victory. Milojević, aged 46 and a former star player in his native Serbia, passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. The team made the announcement, revealing that Milojević had been hospitalized in Salt Lake City after experiencing a medical emergency during a private team dinner on Tuesday night.

    In a statement released by the team, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed profound grief over Milojević’s sudden and tragic passing. He remarked, “We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

    Dejan Milojević update: pic.twitter.com/bUKQGC3MHf

    — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2024

    The NBA responded to the somber news by postponing the Golden State Warriors’ scheduled game in Utah on Wednesday night. As of now, a rescheduled date for the game has not been announced.

