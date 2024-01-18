Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Colts Owner Jim Irsay Had Suspected Overdose After Being Found Unresponsive at His Home

    Colts Owner Jim Irsay Had Suspected Overdose After Being Found Unresponsive at His Home

    In December, Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly discovered unresponsive in bed, prompting a police response to his residence, a new report says. According to records from the Carmel Police Department, as reported by TMZ, officers were called to Irsay’s house on December 8, finding him gasping to breathe with a weak pulse. The records said that Irsay was first found on the bathroom floor but was later moved to the bed. Officers attempted to revive him using a sternum rub and a dose of Narcan, a drug commonly used to counteract opiate overdoses. The Narcan had an effect, and paramedics took over treatment upon their arrival.

    The police records categorize the event as an “overdose,” noting that officers were unaware of the specific medications or substances Irsay may have ingested.

    A recent team statement mentioned that Irsay is undergoing treatment for a “severe respiratory illness,” but any potential connection between this illness and the December incident remains unclear.

