Sophie Turner Drops ‘Child Abduction’ Charges Against Ex Joe Jonas

Last September, shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, the mother of his two young daughters, Turner responded by filing a petition with the Southern District of New York stating that Jonas was wrongfully retaining their two children in New York City from their “forever home” in the U.K., and demanding the return of their children to England.

Now, according to a court filing first obtained by The Messenger, the actress and close friend of Taylor Swift is ready to drop those charges, with attorneys for Turner and Jonas asking the judge in their case to dismiss the action.

“The parties have now submitted an agreed-upon Consent Order resolving the parenting of their matter to the English Court,” Turner’s attorney wrote to Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

