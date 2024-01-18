Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Sophie Turner Drops ‘Child Abduction’ Charges Against Ex Joe Jonas

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Sophie Turner Drops ‘Child Abduction’ Charges Against Ex Joe Jonas

    Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

    Last September, shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, the mother of his two young daughters, Turner responded by filing a petition with the Southern District of New York stating that Jonas was wrongfully retaining their two children in New York City from their “forever home” in the U.K., and demanding the return of their children to England.

    Now, according to a court filing first obtained by The Messenger, the actress and close friend of Taylor Swift is ready to drop those charges, with attorneys for Turner and Jonas asking the judge in their case to dismiss the action.

    “The parties have now submitted an agreed-upon Consent Order resolving the parenting of their matter to the English Court,” Turner’s attorney wrote to Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy