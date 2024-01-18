Kate is doing ‘well’ after ‘successful’ abdominal surgery, Palace sources say: Princess of Wales recovers in hospital as Prince William juggles childcare with being at his wife’s bedside – while King Charles is treated for an ‘enlarged prostate’

According to Palace sources, the Princess of Wales is doing ‘well’ after successful abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday for the planned procedure this afternoon. It is said to have been a success and that the princess is now ‘doing well’ in her recovery.

The future queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, after which she will return to Windsor to continue her recovery with the support of her family, Kensington Palace said. It is not believed to be cancer.

The princess is likely to be advised to recover for two to three months, and her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time.

Kate is not expected to return to public events until after Easter, and her husband Prince William will be by his wife and children’s side throughout.

Separately, Buckingham Palace said today that King Charles III will go to hospital next week to be treated with a ‘corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate.

The two health updates on senior royals came within 90 minutes of each other, with Kensington Palace first at 2pm and Buckingham Palace at 3.30pm.

Kate, Charlotte, George, William and Louis at the service on Christmas Day 2023 at Sandringham

Kensington Palace announced today that the Princess of Wales has undergone abdominal surgery

Charles will attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on January 7

The statement on Charles’ health was released today by Buckingham Palace

According to reports, she was not rushed to the hospital and her condition was not something that developed over the weekend.

The prince will also postpone a number of appointments to support his family, and will not take on any official duties while his wife is in hospital.

He will also not perform any official duties in the immediate period following Kate’s return home. Royal aides will provide a revised schedule for William in due course.

Kate has a close bond with her family, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton will join her and help support her recovery at the Waleses’ home in Windsor.

Neither William nor Kate will be traveling internationally in the coming months.

William and Kate were said to be planning a high-profile visit to Rome this spring as part of a European charm offensive, but that is now in doubt. Another planned foreign military engagement could be affected.

Kate will almost certainly be forced to miss some high-profile events she would otherwise have expected to attend.

She and William have been regulars at the Baftas, the biggest night in British cinema, held in central London this month, but this would be too soon for the recovering princess.

She will also likely miss out on a long-standing royal tradition in March: handing out shamrocks to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day in her role as honorary colonel of the regiment.

The annual Commonwealth Day Service, also held in March, will probably have to go ahead without her. It is also unlikely that the Princess, patroness of English rugby, will be well enough to attend the Guinness Six Nations, which starts next month.

Kate arrived for the Royal Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on December 8 last year

Kate with her family at Westminster Abbey’s Christmas carol concert on December 8 last year

Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London last November

Police officers today stand outside the London Clinic where Kate is staying after the operation

Police officers at the London Clinic today after Kate underwent surgery there yesterday

The princess celebrated her birthday just over a week ago, with the monarchy’s official social media accounts sharing a new behind-the-scenes photo of the princess at the king’s coronation.

Kate is generally in good health, but was hospitalized earlier in her pregnancy after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe morning sickness.

A palace spokesperson said at 2pm today: ‘Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday for a planned abdominal operation.

‘The operation was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on current medical advice, it is unlikely that she will resume her public duties until after Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normalcy as possible for her children; and her desire for her personal medical information to remain private.

‘Kensington Palace will therefore only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’s progress if there is important new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales would like to apologize to everyone involved for having to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many people as possible as soon as possible.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier said: ‘I wish the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery after abdominal surgery. “We don’t know the details but it was clear this was serious as she will be in hospital for 14 days and need up to three months to recover.”

And the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said on X: ‘I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing HRH a speedy recovery.’

Like the rest of the royal family, Kate has had a busy, turbulent past few years, with the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and death in 2022, and the coronation in 2023. She is also adjusting to her new role as princess of the royal family. Wales.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic (pictured) yesterday for a planned abdominal operation

The Waleses also confronted the ongoing rift between William and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making controversial claims about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

William’s former university flatmate has carefully pursued her charity work since her marriage to the prince in 2011 and her appointment as HRH, with a focus on mental health and early childhood.

Kate is seen as the monarchy’s safe pair of hands and with a ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach. Kate has been praised as someone who can channel the same traits of charm, politeness and toughness as the late Queen Mother, who was once described as ‘a marshmallow’. made on a welding machine’.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, private secretary to the Cambridges and the Duke of Sussex, and formerly worked for the Queen Mother, told The Times: ‘She takes the time to talk to people. She’s tough.

“She has the feeling of the Queen Mother in her, so that when things need to be done, she is there.”

The London Clinic, located on the corner of Devonshire Place and Marylebone Road in central London, is Britain’s largest independent private hospital.

The clinic first opened in 1932 and previous patients have included Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, actress Elizabeth Taylor and US President John F Kennedy.