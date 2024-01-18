2 Adults, 2 Kids Found Dead Inside New Jersey Home

UNION, NJ – On Wednesday, authorities discovered the bodies of two adults and two children in a home located on Lincrest Terrace in Union, as reported by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The tragic incident, in which the four individuals lost their lives, is currently under investigation, and the prosecutor’s office has not disclosed additional details as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The community awaits further information as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the event.

