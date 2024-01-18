Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Florida Bans DEI and Sociology Class From State Colleges

    Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

    Florida’s State Board of Education approved a new set of rules on Wednesday that will prohibit taxpayer funds from being “used to promote DEI” in the Florida College System.

    The regulations will limit the use of public funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, activities, and policies, as well as remove a sociology class from a list of required courses, and replace it with an American history course at Florida’s 28 state colleges.

    The programs implicated by the new rule are defined as anything which “classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

