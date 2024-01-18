Body Catalyst abruptly closes more than twenty stores while a major cosmetics chain is on the brink of collapse

Cosmetics chain closes more than twenty stores

Company has entered administration

A major cosmetics chain has abruptly closed more than twenty stores because it is on the brink of collapse.

Body Catalyst will permanently close 26 stores a month after the company went into receivership.

Creditors voted at a meeting Tuesday to liquidate the shuttered clinics.

The fate of the company’s 16 remaining clinics hangs in the balance and will be decided at a second creditors meeting next week.

As many as 85 employees will wait an anxious few days to see if they still have a job.

According to administrators WLP Restructuring, Body Catalyst owes $5.3 million to unsecured creditors and a further $3.2 million to unsecured creditors.

The cosmetics chain operates in NSW, Victoria and Queensland, as well as New Zealand.

