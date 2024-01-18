Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Pitchfork Hit With Layoffs as It’s Folded Into GQ Magazine

    By

    Jan 18, 2024
    Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty

    Condé Nast is folding its music publication Pitchfork into its men’s-focused magazine GQ, Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour announced on Wednesday.

    The move will result in an undetermined number of layoffs at the website, including the loss of Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel.

    “Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization,” Wintour wrote to staffers in a memo, which was obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by Semafor. “This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

