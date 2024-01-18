Pitchfork Hit With Layoffs as It’s Folded Into GQ Magazine

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty
Condé Nast is folding its music publication Pitchfork into its men’s-focused magazine GQ, Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour announced on Wednesday.
The move will result in an undetermined number of layoffs at the website, including the loss of Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel.
“Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization,” Wintour wrote to staffers in a memo, which was obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by Semafor. “This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”