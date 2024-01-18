Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Carlos Watson’s Buzzfeed Lawsuit Could Backfire and Land Him in Jail

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , , ,
    Carlos Watson’s Buzzfeed Lawsuit Could Backfire and Land Him in Jail

    Kimberly White/Getty

    Carlos Watson, the chief executive and founder of now-defunct Ozy Media, could soon find himself behind bars over the recent civil lawsuit he filed against Buzzfeed, former Buzzfeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith and Semafor, the news site that Smith launched in 2022.

    The Eastern District of New York is accusing Watson, who was arrested on fraud charges last year for allegedly misleading investors of his flailing media company, of willfully violating a protective order by using documents procured during discovery of his criminal case. In a letter sent to Judge Eric Komitee on Wednesday, the district’s US attorneys are requesting a hearing to determine whether to revoke Watson’s bond and if the protective order needs to be modified.

    According to the government, internal emails from Buzzfeed and Smith had been produced as discovery materials in its case against Watson, who is accused of defrauding Ozy investors of tens of millions of dollars by impersonating media company executives and making fraudulent misrepresentations about the business.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy