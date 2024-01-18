Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors

    Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a forum in San Francisco.

    Eric Risberg/AP

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years.Sandberg remained on the board after stepping down as COO in 2022.Sandberg praised Mark Zuckerberg in her announcement and said she would continue to advise Meta.

    Sheryl Sandberg said Wednesday she’s leaving her position on the board of directors at Meta after 12 years.

    Sandberg served as the COO of Facebook, and then Meta, for over 14 years before stepping down in 2022 while remaining on the board.

    “With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, adding she remained on the board to “help ensure a successful transition.”

    “Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams,” she said.

    Sandberg, who became COO in 2008, also praised Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other colleagues at Meta in her announcement.

    “Serving as Facebook’s — and then Meta’s — COO for 14 ½ years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said. “I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad.”

    Zuckerberg responded in a comment on her post.

    “Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years,” he wrote. “Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years. I look forward to this next chapter together!”

