    Transgender ‘Nazi’ Woman Angry About Transphobia Arrested After Threatening Shooting

    EUGENE, Ore. (TND) — The FBI is investigating a transgender woman for allegedly using social media to repost a mass shooting, upload sinister racial content and threaten her “transphobic” coworkers. Elizabeth West, 56, who lives in Oregon, reposted livestreamed footage of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting on Dec. 3, according to a federal affidavit. The original post’s caption allegedly read, “and it’ll stop one way or another.”

    FBI investigating Oregon transgender woman over racist, antisemitic social media posts #KTVONewshttps://t.co/e7YDFBcvru

    — KTVO Television (@KTVOTV) January 17, 2024

    Read the full story from TND here.

