    Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down From Meta’s Board of Directors

    Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer of Meta, is stepping down from the technology giant’s board of directors, she announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

    “With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” she wrote. “I will always be grateful to Mark [Zuckerberg] for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad.”

    Moving forward, Sandberg said, she will “serve as an advisor” to the company.

