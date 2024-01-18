Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down From Meta’s Board of Directors

Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer of Meta, is stepping down from the technology giant’s board of directors, she announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” she wrote. “I will always be grateful to Mark [Zuckerberg] for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad.”
Moving forward, Sandberg said, she will “serve as an advisor” to the company.