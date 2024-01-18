Sara Ramirez HAS been officially removed from And Just Like That after the creators decided her divisive character Che Diaz was “a waste of airtime” and “annoying” fans – NOT because of her stance on Palestine.

Sara Ramírez was eliminated from And Just Like That because her character Che Díaz was a “waste of airtime,” according to inside sources, who dismissed the actor’s claim that being pro-Palestine cost them the role.

Ramirez, 48, a non-binary actor who uses they/them pronouns, hinted that they will not return for the third season of the Sex and the City spinoff in a series of posts shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

They strongly suggested that their time on the show was over as they claimed that “casting directors and agents are blacklisting actors and workers who post anything in support of the Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.” .

But a source close to the show ridiculed the suggestion, claiming that Ramirez’s head had been “on the chopping block since last season” because his character “no longer had value” and was “annoying.”

“Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the ceasefire,” they told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘Sara was fired because Che no longer contributed anything to the show. They were on the chopping block since last season.

‘After Che separated from Miranda, the character no longer had any value and fans found him annoying. The story of a struggling comedian was a waste of time and Sara knew it.’

Addressing how there are no talks to fire Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes over the actress’ stance on Palestine, the source continued: “Cynthia has been incredibly vocal about her support for Palestine and being an open lesbian.

“Sara needs to accept that this is not Grey’s Anatomy and that her character was not a fundamental part of the story.”

DailyMail.com has contacted a representative for Ramirez for comment. Max, who broadcasts the show, declined to comment.

Che, a newcomer to the spin-off series who introduced herself as a “non-binary queer Mexican Irish diva,” entered into a relationship with Miranda after she left her marriage to husband Steve Brady.

The character was accused of being the “worst” of the series, in which Miranda was reunited on screen with Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, respectively.

Viewers found the character ‘shaken’ and accused them of ‘[setting] Non-binary representation has been going backwards for 70 years.

Ramírez accused the industry of being ‘performative’ in a lengthy Instagram post

Che famously had a romance with Miranda (pictured) on the Sex and the City spin-off series.

Ramirez appeared to accuse the show of letting them down for their political views, in an Instagram rant the night after the Emmy Awards.

“Our industry is very deceptive,” they said. ‘While handing out awards, casting directors and agents blacklist actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.

‘While they uplift some of their own clients who have spoken out against this genocide, they are firing and letting go others who have smaller platforms.

‘While they reward “lgbtq organizations,” they are silent about those organizations’ ties to weapons manufacturers who currently support Israel’s military as it commits genocide against Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives.

Ramirez mocked people who need awards, ridiculing them as something “shiny” that makes people “feel special and powerful.”

But the artist said it was a dark time to celebrate, as thousands died in Gaza.

Ramirez previously took to the streets of Brooklyn waving a transgender flag at a Palestinian protest.

“It’s amazing how performative so many are in Hollywood,” he said. “Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Their mockery of his character echoes a line they said in the show’s second season when Diaz was given a pilot for a Netflix comedy, which flopped.

Diaz struggles with how producers want them to appear, saying they’re reduced to “a fake, sanitized, performative, cheesy, dad-joke version of what the non-binary experience is.”

And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season: pictured are LR Nixon as Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

In June, journalist Brock Colyar mocked Ramirez for appearing to have many of the same opinions as the character they play without any sense of irony, in an article for The Cut.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star applauded the ‘hacking job’ and insisted: ‘I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things they are written to say. I am a human being, an artist, an actor.

“And we live in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to break free from the gender binary or disrupt the mainstream.”

The character earned the approval of Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, who applauded the queer and nonbinary comedian for not wanting to be a mother.

“I like Che Díaz because Che Díaz is a liberator,” he said in November.

“Here is a character who doesn’t understand motherhood. I love that, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

And Just Like That premiered in 2021 and a second season was released last year. Production of the third season was delayed by the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Filming has not yet started and Max has confirmed that he will not return to screens until 2025.