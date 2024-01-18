Texas Man Murders 4, Including 8-Year-Old Girl, Before Killing Himself: Police

Over the weekend, a tragic incident unfolded in suburban Houston as a 46-year-old man, identified as Alrick “Shawn” Barrett, fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, before taking his own life, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, speaking at a news conference, disclosed that Barrett opened fire at the residence just before 7 a.m. on Saturday after returning his young child from a visit. Upon arrival, Barrett expressed a desire to reunite with his estranged wife, but she rejected the proposition.

Deputies were alerted to the situation by a 13-year-old boy in the home, identified as Barrett’s nephew. Fortunately, the 13-year-old and Barrett’s 7-year-old child managed to hide during the shooting and were unharmed. The mother of Barrett’s estranged wife, who was also present in the home, somehow emerged unscathed.

The devastating attack claimed the lives of Barrett’s niece, his 44-year-old estranged wife, her 43-year-old brother, and 46-year-old sister. The sheriff’s office, refraining from immediately releasing the names of the victims, indicated that some family members lived in the house, while others were visiting.

Sheriff Fagan noted that in January of the previous year, authorities had responded to a disturbance call related to a verbal argument between Barrett and his estranged wife. While investigating Barrett’s background, they had not uncovered any further interactions between him and their office.

As the investigation remains ongoing, details about the weapon utilized by Barrett are not currently available, according to the sheriff’s office.

