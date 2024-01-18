Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Pauly Shore’s Richard Simmons Biopic to Move Forward Despite Disavowal

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Pauly Shore’s Richard Simmons Biopic to Move Forward Despite Disavowal

    Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

    The same day that it was announced that a biopic about his life was in development, Richard Simmons surfaced to disavow it, saying in a rare public statement that he had not granted the project his blessing and that he is just trying “to live a quiet life” out of the limelight.

    But having Simmons wash his hands of them won’t stop the movie’s producers, who told The Daily Beast on Wednesday night that the film will continue pre-production apace. “While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire [for] privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story,” the Wolper Organization, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., said in a statement.

    “We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, [however] he is an amazing person, that changed millions of [people’s] lives and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy