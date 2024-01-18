Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Locals Shut Out of Billionaires’ Unveiling of New City Plans

    Locals Shut Out of Billionaires' Unveiling of New City Plans

    The billionaires-backed company hoping to build a new city in northern California debuted its most detailed plans yet in a slick press conference Wednesday—but some community members say they were kept out.

    Kathy Threlfall, a lifelong Rio Vista resident and vocal critic of the proposed 18,600-acre development outside her hometown, told The Daily Beast she attempted to attend the event hosted by California Forever but was turned away at the door.

    “We arrived and there was a phalanx of people at the door with clipboards and invitees,” she said. “And we were not among them.”

