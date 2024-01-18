The man who got FIVE women pregnant AT THE SAME TIME hosts a joint baby shower for all expectant mothers, leaving the Internet in an uproar over the ‘crazy and embarrassing’ situation.

<!–

The internet has been in a frenzy after discovering that a man hosted a joint baby shower for five different women after getting them all pregnant at the same time.

Lizzy Ashliegh, a 29-year-old musician from Brooklyn, took to TikTok to make a surprising revelation about the unconventional event, where she was one of the pregnant women celebrating.

The mom-to-be divulged details of the unusual arrangement after becoming pregnant by fellow musician Zeddy Wills, along with four other women.

But other social media users were stunned and many criticized the strange situation.

In her initial clip, which has so far been viewed more than 8.9 million times, Lizzy zoomed in on the invitation to the baby shower taking place in Queens.

It featured an image of the beaming father-to-be surrounded by five proud pregnant women, along with a caption that read: “Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1 to 5.”

Lizzy then walked around the room to show the other women showing off their burgeoning baby bumps.

She added an overlay text that read: ‘When your baby daddy got four other girls pregnant at the same time!’

But the clip was quickly inundated with comments from curious viewers.

One wrote: “Please tell me this isn’t real.”

Another added: “How is it possible that everyone involved isn’t embarrassed?”

And a third simply said: “Just like you would never find me in a situation like this.”

Following the widespread backlash, Lizzy returned to the platform to share a series of snaps showing all the women posing together.

She explained: ‘We love our baby daddy. We will not ruin our babies’ lives. Our families have accepted it.”

‘There is nothing left but to support each other. It takes a village!

Lizzy continued to elaborate: “We can’t change the fact that he’s our baby daddy and everything happens for a reason.”

‘We have decided to work together and our families support our decision! We have accepted each other. It’s better for the little ones.’

She said of herself that she was “still happy about the baby” before adding: “He’s going to be born into a great family!”

Lizzy previously made headlines after she was involved in an altercation with a New York lawyer while performing on the sidewalk.

Anthony Orlich was fired from his law firm after he was seen on video snatching the wig off the singer’s head.