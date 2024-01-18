Fort Worth Delivery Driver Beaten to Death With Firewood

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly beat a delivery driver to death with firewood in Fort Worth, according to an arrest affidavit. Fort Worth police said officers responded Sunday night to the 3900 block of Wendover Drive for an assault call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 51-year-old Scotty Edward Jackson, dead with injuries to his upper torso and head. An autopsy report stated Jackson’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

