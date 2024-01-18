Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    It’s Wave Season: Here Are the Best Cruise Deals of 2024

    From serene yacht-like vessels to behemoth mega-ships, today’s cruise lines have plenty to offer for every type of traveler. Fortunately, ‘wave season’ is officially in full swing, so there’s no better time to book a trip of a line suited just for you (and your budget).

    If you’re unfamiliar, wave season, which takes place annually from January through March, is the period when cruise lines release some of their best deals of the year, allowing passengers the rare opportunity to snag free perks and, in some cases, thousands of dollars in savings. It’s kind of like an extended Black Friday event for cruises specifically, but you’ll also find other deals on travel in general.

