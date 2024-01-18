Mike Johnson Talks ‘Pretty Frequently’ to Trump Over Border Situation

Fox News

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) revealed Wednesday that he’s been speaking “pretty frequently” with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump about legislation that would send aid to Ukraine and address the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where House Republicans are pushing for stricter measures.

Johnson spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who began the interview by saying that she too had just talked over the phone with Trump about the situation.

“He said he had spoken to you about this deal and that he is against it, and he urged you to be against this deal,” said Ingraham, adding that Trump was “extremely adamant about that.”

