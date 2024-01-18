Ex-Trump Lawyer Bashes Alina Habba’s ‘Minor League Job’ In Court

CNN

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, did a “minor league job” on behalf of her client Thursday in a civil defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll (whom Trump has already been found liable for sexually assaulting) former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb said Wednesday.

Cobb, who worked for the then-president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, said on CNN’s Erin Burnett Out Front that Habba did “some shocking things.”

During Thursday’s proceedings, Habba seemed to anger Judge Lewis Kaplan from the very beginning, after she once again requested an adjournment in light of the funeral of Trump’s mother-in-law.

Read more at The Daily Beast.