Seth Meyers Mocks Nikki Haley’s Delusional Reaction to Iowa

NBC

If being President of the United States requires any math skills, Nikki Haley may want to rethink her candidacy. Though Donald Trump wiped the floor with both Haley and Ron DeSantis in the Iowa Caucus on Monday, the former South Carolina governor seemed to think that coming in a distant third is a sure sign that she’s got the former president shaking in his boots. And on Wednesday, Seth Meyers wasted no time in calling her out for this.

“Nikki Haley, who came in third place—behind DeSantis—implied that somehow the results had narrowed the race down to two candidates,” Meyers explained. “Which I guess she thinks includes her.”

Meyers’ mockery was in response to Haley’s practically giddy response to the results of the caucus, which she proclaimed “made this primary a two-person race,” understandably befuddling the Late Night host.

Read more at The Daily Beast.