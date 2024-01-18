Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

<!–

Ford Australia has issued an emergency recall for F-150 pick-ups and urged motorists not to drive them as they risk losing control.

The recall affects locally remanufactured Ford F-150 models produced between 2022 and 2023.

“As a result of a problem with the rebuild process, the steering gear intermediate shaft may become loose from the steering rack, resulting in loss of steering control,” the company’s recall notice said.

Ford F-150 Raptor pickup at a Ford dealer

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately stop driving and contact Ford for a free inspection and repair.

Ford said it plans to notify affected customers in writing.

If you have any questions, please contact an authorized Ford dealer or the Ford Customer Relationship Center on 13 36 73.