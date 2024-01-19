Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the tech giant’s staff must brace for more job cuts in 2024

“These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an internal memo to employees.

Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

The layoffs at Google aren’t over.Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an internal memo that there’ll be more “role eliminations” in 2024.The tech giant laid off hundreds of staff working on its devices and services in January.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says there will be more layoffs at the search giant in 2024.

“These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team,” Pichai told employees on Wednesday, per an internal memo seen by The Verge’s Alex Heath.

“But I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted,” Pichai continued.

Pichai was referencing the job cuts that took place last January. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, axed around 6% of its employees, or about 12,000 workers.

“Many of these changes are already announced, though to be upfront, some teams will continue to make specific resource allocation decisions throughout the year where needed, and some roles may be impacted,” Pichai’s memo said.

The upcoming layoffs, Pichai said, are about “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas.”

“We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices,” Pichai wrote in his internal memo.

A representative for Google confirmed with Business Insider that The Verge’s report was accurate but did not specify the number of jobs that would be affected.

Pichai’s announcement comes just a week after Google laid off hundreds of staff working on its devices and services. Staff affected included those working on the company’s voice-activated assistant and activity tracker, Fitbit.

