Trump “is considering New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as a possible vice presidential running mate” after “being impressed with her killer performance” at Ivy League anti-Semitism hearings

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing Rep. Elise Stefanik for an all-New York ticket to fight President Joe Biden if he wins the Republican nomination.

Stefanik, a longtime Trump supporter and the first member of GOP leadership to endorse his 2024 campaign, has recently been in the spotlight for her criticism of Ivy League presidents during hearings on campus anti-Semitism.

The hearings made national headlines and notably forced the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

Trump, according to several people who attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in late December, was very impressed.

“She’s a killer,” Trump reportedly said when Stefanik was named while asking attendees at a candlelight dinner who should be his running mate.

Citing eight different sources familiar with the dinner, CNBC reported that Trump and his team have begun giving Stefanik a closer look at the vice presidential nomination.

“Stefanik is at the top,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump supporter and 2016 chief strategist.

Trump has reportedly viewed Stefanik as an up-and-coming star because of her loyalty following her repudiation of former Vice President Mike Pence.

“If you’re Trump, you want someone who is loyal above all else,” said one Republican operative. “Particularly because he considers Mike Pence to have committed a fatal sin.”

Stefanik is campaigning with Trump ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, but declined to comment when asked about the vice presidential job.

In a recent interview with Meet the Press, she certainly didn’t say no.

“Well, of course, I would be honored to serve in any role in the Trump administration,” Stefanik said.

His loyalty to Trump has been unquestionable, to the point that he faces congressional censure for comparing the January 6 prisoners to “hostages.”

But his star has been rising since the infamous hearings.

Stefanik had put liberal university presidents on the spot, asking them whether “calling for the genocide of the Jews” would violate their schools’ codes of conduct.

She directly asked Harvard President Claudine Gay whether “calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard’s bullying and harassment rules.” Yes or no.’

“It may be depending on the context,” Gay responded. Gay and former UPenn president Liz Magill were subsequently removed from their positions.

Stefanik became the first member of the Republican leadership to offer her endorsement of Donald Trump’s re-election bid, before the former president had formally announced his candidacy.

“Republican voters determine who the leader of the Republican Party is, and it is abundantly clear that President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024. I fully support his candidacy again,” the New York Republican said.

Trump spent Tuesday night with businessman and former rival Vivek Ramaswamy in New Hampshire.

After Ramaswamy pledged to help him defeat President Joe Biden in November, Trump seemed to suggest the tech entrepreneur could do a lot for his campaign.

“He’s going to work with us and he’s going to work with us for a long time,” Trump said, as many in the crowd chanted for Ramaswamy to become the vice presidential nominee.

“He’s a fantastic guy,” Trump said. “He has something that is very special because he started with a zippo and finished very strong.”

‘He did a great job. In fact, he surprised me when he called me because he was doing well. And it is an honor to have his support,” Trump added.

Former President Donald Trump appears set to bring businessman and former rival Vivek Ramaswamy with him on his campaign trail after Ramaswamy endorsed Trump on Tuesday night.

Ramaswamy, 38, a charismatic billionaire, came a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses, the nation’s first 2024 race, behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the former U.N. ambassador. , Nikki Haley.

On Monday night, Trump praised Ramaswamy during his victory celebration.

‘I also want to congratulate Vivek because he did a great job. “It came from scratch… it’s an incredible job,” Trump said.

Trump later praised Ramaswamy on Truth Social for endorsing him.

‘Thank you Vivek, a great honor!’ said the former president and favorite for 2024.